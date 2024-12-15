Victorian government faces backlash over CANCELLING Australia Day parade

SIGN THE PETITION: Save Australia Day 10,113 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Australia Day is essential for Australians of all backgrounds! It's our one day of the year, and nobody should touch it. Sign Now Optional email code

The Victorian government has come under fire for prioritising the demands of activists over the views of mainstream Australians, following its decision to cancel the state’s annual Australia Day parade once again.

The parade, which had been a long-standing tradition, has not been held since it was cancelled by then Premier Dan Andrews during the COVID-19 pandemic madness. Despite previous celebrations, the Allan government confirmed that the parade would not return, and no alternative events have been proposed.

In comments made to the mainstream media, a spokesperson for the Department of Premier and Cabinet claimed that the government “recognises that January 26 means different things to different people.” The spokesperson continued, saying, “On this day, we encourage conversation and reflection on the different meanings of the day for all Victorians.”

In addition to this, public servants in Victoria will have the option to swap the January 26 public holiday for another day. The move was condemned by Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), who stated that the Labor government was prioritising the "demands of activists" over the wishes of the broader public.

“We have known for a long time that Victoria is financially bankrupt, but the confirmation the Victorian government is cancelling Australia Day celebrations on the 26th of January shows it is morally and culturally bankrupt as well,” Wild said.

The decision to cancel the Australia Day parade stands in stark contrast to the ongoing support offered to woke, diversity-driven initiatives, which continue to receive backing despite their controversial nature.

While the Australia Day celebrations are being scrapped, events like the Midsumma Pride March, which represents only 5.7% of Victorians identifying as "LGBTQIA+", proceed annually— despite last year's violent protests involving paint bombs and confrontations with police.

Additionally, the Victorian government has supported parades like the Chinese New Year celebrations. In a similar vein, Australian Venue Co., a major hospitality group owned by Chinese interests, initially announced it would ban Australia Day festivities across its 200+ venues, only to backtrack after a significant public backlash. The company issued a statement saying, “We sincerely regret that – our purpose is to reinforce community in our venues, not divide it. It is not for us to tell anyone whether or how to celebrate Australia Day.”

These actions highlight the growing tension between the Victorian government's decision to diminish national celebrations and its ongoing support for events that many critics argue promote divisiveness rather than unity.

Wild pointed to polling commissioned by the IPA, which showed that 63 per cent of Australians believe Australia Day should remain on January 26, with only 17 per cent supporting a date change.

"Despite the continued campaign of the political class and elites to denigrate and cancel our national day, a strong majority of Australians still support the 26th of January as Australia Day," he said.

He said that January 26 represents a day of celebration, marking the birth of modern Australia. "At our best, we are the freest, most prosperous, and most tolerant nation on earth. This is why millions of people have sought to come here to build a better life," he said.

The government's announcement follows Geelong’s newly elected local council reversing its stance on Australia Day. The new council moved swiftly to restore Australia Day celebrations after the previous council had stopped referring to January 26 as Australia Day.