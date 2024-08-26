Victorian schools are indoctrinating children with woke propaganda, says Gina Rinehart

In a scathing critique of Australia's education system, mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has accused Victorian schools of indoctrinating children with "propaganda" rather than teaching them factual information. Speaking via video at the Bush Summit, Rinehart said that children were being taught to "hate" Australia, raising concerns about the future of the country's agricultural and defence sectors.

Rinehart highlighted the significant challenges facing these industries, noting a decline in defence personnel numbers.

She questioned the motivation behind defending Australia when children are being taught "not to like, even to hate" their own country.

"Our children and grandchildren are being let down in their schools," she asserted, calling for a review of the national curriculum.

The billionaire criticised the focus on progressive causes, arguing that students are taught to reject traditional concepts, such as the existence of two genders.

She expressed dismay that the high school Economics and Business curriculum fails to mention key industries like mining, coal, and iron ore, despite their importance to the economy.

In contrast, she noted that climate change and renewable energy are mentioned 48 times, contributing to anxiety among schoolchildren.

Rinehart also attacked government policies and regulations, which she believes are stifling investment and raising the cost of living.

She urged politicians to act swiftly, warning that Australia's investment environment is deteriorating, with billions of dollars in potential mining projects at risk.