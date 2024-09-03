Victorians outraged over costly 'Rainbow Toolkit' library program targeting kids

The Victorian government's recently launched "Rainbow Toolkit" program has sparked widespread backlash, with many questioning the $14,020 price tag, especially as the state grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.

The program, aimed at promoting 'LGBT-friendly spaces' in libraries, was introduced under Premier Jacinta Allan's Labor government on Wear It Purple Day, a day dedicated to 'LGBT inclusion.'

As part of the Toolkit, library staff are encouraged to ask children as young as five about their preferred pronouns and to plan events that reflect inclusivity.

The initiative has drawn criticism, with Libertarian MP David Limbrick expressing concerns over what he sees as government overreach into personal matters between parents and children.

"I don’t blame parents for being angry about this," Limbrick said, urging parents to voice their concerns to political representatives.

Struggling Victorian taxpayers should rightly be upset about their money being used to co-opt libraries into the promotion of harmful gender ideology. https://t.co/mrRJVByJ2D — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) September 3, 2024

The program has also been criticised by Women’s Forum Australia CEO Rachael Wong, who argued that the government's resources are being misallocated.

🚨 @VictorianLabor is out of control when it comes to forcing radical gender ideology into every facet of society.



Among other things,



🚩 it is currently running an ad campaign that gaslights women into accepting trans-identified males in their spaces and sports,



🚩 it is… pic.twitter.com/pAnrXe7CBg — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) September 3, 2024

Wong pointed to other controversial initiatives, including campaigns that she claims "gaslight" women and the housing of a male rapist in a women’s prison, as examples of the government's focus on gender ideology.

Wong and Limbrick both stressed that libraries should be centres of learning, not venues for ideological indoctrination and called on the public to take action at the local government level to ensure that councils prioritise essential services over ideological programs.