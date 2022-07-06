VICTORY: Government backs off plans to put warning labels on ground beef

By Adam Soos PETITION: Free The Beef Health Canada must stop vilifying the beef industry — if you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 4,428 signatures

For the last few weeks, we have been encouraging you sign our petition at FreeTheBeef.ca calling for the government to back off ground beef. We can happily report that we have secured a victory on that front.

Last week Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government was backing off plans to place a warning label on ground beef resembling what you might expect to see on a pack of cigarettes.

Despite the best efforts of the Liberal government and their World Economic Forum to scare us off beef and have us eating crickets and soy for the rest of our lives, 90% of Canadians eat ground beef in some form or another every month. It is a healthy an affordable option that Canadians choose time and time again.

The attempt at labeling ground beef was at its core an attack on ranchers and an attack on the West, but thanks in part to your signatures, and thanks to Canadians' love of beef, it failed.

We can’t exactly rest assure yet however as the exhausting Liberal’s have already announced new plans to slap bright yellow labels on foods they deem unhealthy in 2026, but rest assured we will have something to say about that as well.

The government should take note that it seems the less they do the better off we are, particularly when their initiatives seem to be driven by baseless ideology instead of evidence and science. Next time Trudeau and the Liberal’s have a brilliant idea to go after a beloved Canadian product, like beef, they should probably just keep it to themselves and sit that one out.

