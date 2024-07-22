Vienna's schools face crisis as teachers quit amid mass migration
A rising number of non-German speaking students is straining the Austrian capital's education system, the teachers' union warns.
Vienna's school system is on the brink of collapse as teachers are resigning en masse, citing overwhelming stress in classrooms dominated by migrant children with limited German language skills. Thomas Krebs, a teachers' union representative, reports that up to 20 educators are quitting their positions daily.
According to the Austrian Statistical Office, approximately 70% of school-age children in Vienna do not speak German in their everyday lives. This linguistic divide has created significant challenges for the education system, which is struggling to cope with the aftermath of mass immigration policies, Remix News reports.
“On one peak day, I even received 20 reports of staff terminating (their contract) for the coming school year,” Krebs stated. He attributes the exodus to the Vienna state government's failure to require sufficient German language skills for school entry and to address issues of violence, extremism, and misogyny.
Evelyn Kometter, chairwoman of Austria's national parents' association, described the classroom challenges: “The teacher has to repeat a sentence 10 to 12 times until it is finally understood. But by then, two-thirds of the lesson is already over.”
The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), currently leading in polls, has proposed stricter measures. Hermann Brückl, the party's education spokesman, suggested that German language proficiency should be a prerequisite for school attendance, noting that language learning was not a problem for previous waves of refugees but has become an issue with immigration from Islamic countries.
The FPÖ also highlights growing violence in schools, stating that 80% of reported school crimes in Austria occur in Vienna, with 90% of these incidents committed by immigrant children.
