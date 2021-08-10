Vigil held for victims of potential COVID vaccine side effects at freedom rally

By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 35,082 signatures

Rise Up Durham hosted a freedom event on Sunday, August 8 at Lakeview Park in Oshawa, Ontario. The day began with a sermon by Pastor Henry Hildebrandt from the Church of God in Alymer, followed by a lunch provided by their congregation.

The line up of speakers included Vincent Gircys, a retired forensic investigator with the Ontario Provincial Police. There was also a “vaccine vigil” where Jody Ledgerwood marched while reading aloud from a list that featured the most recent VAERS reports of deaths in adolescents aged 12–25 following their COVID injections. The attendees lit a raft and sent it out into Lake Ontario to commemorate the sacrifice of these individuals in the name of “the greater good.”

In this segment, I caught up with attendees and speakers to get their thoughts on the narrative already being built in Ontario surrounding a fourth wave of COVID-19, combined with increasing speculation of further lockdown in the fall. We also discussed their thoughts on the mainstream narrative of creating a two-tiered citizenry based on vaccine status.