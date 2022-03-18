Viva Frei tells his story of covering the Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

David Freiheit (follow @theVivaFrei on Twitter) is a Canadian lawyer who creates YouTube videos under the pseudonym of “Viva Frei”.

During the Freedom Convoy, Viva Frei was on the ground reporting and interviewing people, speaking with truck drivers and on-the-ground supporters. He was present during the three weeks of the main protest, and it was interesting to hear his opinion, legally speaking, about all the tactics and measures used by the government against the demonstration.

In this video, we discuss the seizure of bank accounts, cancellation of licence plates, the state of emergencies called in Ontario and Ottawa, and the use of the federal Emergencies Act.

Did you know a legal case is currently happening against some people involve with the Freedom Convoy, for the modest sum of $306-million? David gives us his thoughts on the legal side of the story, and his own opinion of how he perceived the Freedom Convoy.