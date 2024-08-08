SHOCKING: Volleyball trans madness makes its way to Montreal

E-transfer (Canada):

Six months ago, David Menzies broke the news about biological males competing in women's divisions of volleyball at Ontario colleges. He discovered that not just one, but five men were playing that day: three on the Seneca Sting team and two on the Centennial Colts team.

He also noted that biological females often stayed on the bench while the biological males played. Franz Largadas, whose real name is Francisco Castada Largadas, registered as male in 2019 for the volleyball team. Currently, there are two profiles for Franz on the Seneca College website: one for men's volleyball and another for women's volleyball.

Franz also won the Angela James 2023-2024 scholarship in the women's volleyball category. On the day of the tournament, Franz was playing in the "New Gen Premier " team in the men's division at the "Aurahan" tournament held at the University of Montreal Sports Centre on August 3 and 4.

Franz Largadas is also known to have injured female opponents in the past, requiring medical assistance. When questioned about why he plays as a man for fun but competes at the collegiate level as a woman, Franz remained silent and avoided the questions.

During the tournament, other biological males were also playing for the men's teams while competing as women at the collegiate level. Women's sports are currently being invaded by biological males pretending to be women to gain the advantages their male bodies provide against real women.

The team that Franz was playing on won the tournament that occurred this weekend, another example of how strong these individuals are and their willingness to compete against real biological women.

When will this trans madness stop? Where are the real feminists to defend women's places and sports?