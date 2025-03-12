Was the Liberal Leadership Race Rigged—Does Brampton Prove It?

We knew the fix was in. We knew the Liberal establishment wasn’t going to let anyone but Mark Carney take over from Trudeau. But now, thanks to the numbers, we might know one of the ways they pulled it off.

And it's the disqualification of Ruby Dahlla from the leadership race. The numbers don't lie. Go to AuditCarney.com to demand an investigation.

But let me explain the broader picture first.

The Liberals disqualified two-thirds of their own signed-up supporters—over 260,000 people who weren’t allowed to vote. That’s not a fair race. That’s election interference.

And where does the fraud become most obvious?

Brampton.

A major GTA battleground, home to massive immigrant communities that have historically backed the Liberals, and the place where Ruby Dhalla was once a popular MP.

And yet, Mark Carney tanked there. Even in a completely rigged race, with a clear path to victory, Carney couldn’t convince Brampton Liberals to support him.

Let’s talk about just how badly Carney did in Brampton.

Across all six Brampton ridings , Carney pulled in fewer than 1,500 votes total.

, Carney pulled in Fewer than 250 votes per riding.

In a city that has elected Liberals for decades, Carney’s support was non-existent.

Why?

Because Brampton is ground zero for Liberal voters who have been betrayed by Trudeau’s government. People there are getting crushed by the cost-of-living crisis, by soaring housing prices, by Liberal immigration mismanagement that’s made everything more expensive and competitive for Canadians and immigrants alike.

And they wanted a real choice not more of the same.



But the Liberal establishment wasn’t about to let that happen.

This is where Ruby Dhalla comes in.

Now, I’m not here to tell you she was some kind of hero. But she was a real political force in Brampton. And she has been saying things that resonated, including that she would cut the Liberal immigration numbers, and withdraw Canada from the UN Paris Accord which spawned the Liberal's escalating and inflationary carbon tax. She was once a popular Liberal MP in the city and had real connections with voters in the exact communities where Carney flopped.

The Liberal Party made sure she was out.

She was disqualified, shut out, erased for purposely vague reasons. Maybe it was campaign finance irregularities. Maybe she had a non-citizen on her campaign. None of it matters. It could have been anything. Because the party knew, she had to go because the party bosses needed a clear path for Carney.

They knew Dhalla could have done well in Brampton.

They knew Dhalla could have exposed Carney’s complete lack of support among working-class and immigrant Liberals.

And they weren’t going to take that risk.

So let’s review:

The Liberals signed up 400,000 ‘supporters’—then disqualified 260,000 of them.

Why? Were they bots? Fake accounts? Or just people who might have voted against Carney?

This wasn’t an election. This was a controlled process to install Carney as leader without real competition.

And it demands a full investigation.

CSIS needs to investigate whether foreign influence played a role.

Because Canadians deserve to know whether their next Prime Minister was chosen by the people—or installed by a rigged, fraudulent system.

GO TO AUDITCARNEY.COM – DEMAND ANSWERS!

If this is how the Liberals run their own leadership race, what do you think they’ll do in a federal election?

What do you think they’ll pull when it comes to stopping Pierre Poilievre in 2025?

They’re rigging the system.

They’re silencing real voters.

And they think they can get away with it.

That’s why we’ve launched AuditCarney.com.

We are demanding answers. We are demanding an investigation.