WATCH: 'Canadians say Biden's pipeline attack caused harm' | Ezra Levant on One America News

  • Rebel Wire
  • December 14, 2021

Since Joe Biden took office, fuel prices in the United States have soared — and Americans don't quite understand why. Ezra Levant recently joined One America News' Scott Wheeler to discuss Joe Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, and what that decision has meant for everyday Americans and Canadians alike.

Speaking on this, Ezra said:

"In today's world, you really have two choices: conflict oil from OPEC and Russia, or ethical oil from the United States itself or from Canada. ... There's not a lot of 'good guys' that have oil, it's basically a few ethical countries — liberal democracies — and then a lot of the world's bad actors. I don't know why Joe Biden would prefer conflict oil from OPEC over ethical oil from North America."

You can purchase a copy of Ezra's book, Ethical Oil: The Case for Canada's Oil Sands, right here.

