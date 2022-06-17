WATCH: Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 after 'superspreader' Summit of the Americas

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid filled in to discuss how a fully vaccinated Justin Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 once again, even after continually lecturing Canadians on the value of getting vaccinated.

An audibly ill Trudeau recently spoke at the 'Summit of the Americas,' during which he reiterated the importance of Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers, even when presented with the fact that Canada has been one of the last countries on earth still enforcing such strict measures.

Prime Minister Trudeau wasn't the only pro-vaccine, high-profile public figure to catch the virus after attending the summit. Democrat representative Maxine Waters of California also tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the week-long event. It is the second time that Rep. Waters has tested positive for the virus.

Here's what Trudeau had to say about his recent positive test on Twitter:

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

