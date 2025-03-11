WATCH: Liberal ministers flee accountability at Carney’s coronation!

On Sunday, March 9th, the Liberal Party hosted a grand celebration at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa to announce their new leader, Mark Carney, who is set to replace Justin Trudeau once he officially resigns. The event attracted many supporters, and Rebel News took the opportunity to ask questions about key issues. You can watch the full report here.

Throughout the day, Rebel News spotted several ministers and former ministers from the Trudeau cabinet, but when it came time to answer tough questions, they were quick to dodge.

Dominic LeBlanc, the new finance minister, avoided questions about both press freedom and the undisclosed financial assets of Mark Carney. Omar Alghabra, former transport minister during the pandemic, refused to comment when asked if he had anything to say to Canadians who were denied their right to travel and whether freezing bank accounts during the pandemic was the right move.

Then David Lametti, the former justice minister and attorney general, fled from questions about the financial assets of Mark Carney. Marc Miller, the immigration minister, followed suit and also ran away from questions.

We also approached Ali Ehsassi, MP for Willowdale, Francesco Sorbara, MP for Vaughan-Woodbridge, and Adam Van Koeverden, MP for Milton, Ontario, all of whom avoided answering any of our questions.

Rebel News briefly confronted the new health minister, Mark Holland, about the COVID-19 vaccines and whether the government should consider removing them from the market, given the troubling side effects. However, no answer was provided.

This is what the Liberal Party represents: a blatant refusal to take accountability and a complete disregard for acknowledging their failed policies that have driven the country into a tough situation.