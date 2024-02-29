WATCH LIVE: Alberta tables 2024 budget

Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservatives lay out this year's provincial budget.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 29, 2024
  • News
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner tables the province's 2024 budget. Premier Danielle Smith has cautioned the United Conservatives will show restraint in the budget, but suggested few cuts will be made.

Alberta Canada news Alberta Legislature
