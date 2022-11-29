WATCH LIVE: New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivers throne speech

Premier Danielle Smith is kicking off a new session of Alberta's legislature.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 29, 2022
WATCH LIVE: New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivers throne speech
Remove Ads

A new session of the legislature is about to begin in Alberta, as Danielle Smith is set to make her first throne speech as leader of the United Conservative Party and premier after replacing Jason Kenney.

Premier Smith's speech is expected to touch on affordability issues and unveil, at least to some extent, her much-anticipated sovereignty act.

Alberta Danielle Smith Alberta Legislature
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Never miss a story!

Get updates on our coverage of Alberta's Legislature straight to your inbox.

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.