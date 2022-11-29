WATCH LIVE: New Alberta Premier Danielle Smith delivers throne speech
Premier Danielle Smith is kicking off a new session of Alberta's legislature.
A new session of the legislature is about to begin in Alberta, as Danielle Smith is set to make her first throne speech as leader of the United Conservative Party and premier after replacing Jason Kenney.
Premier Smith's speech is expected to touch on affordability issues and unveil, at least to some extent, her much-anticipated sovereignty act.
