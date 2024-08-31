WATCH: Restoring the Presumption of Innocence

By Avi Yemini Read about Avi's personal experience dealing with the broken system! ORDER NOW!

Australians for Science and Freedom is hosting a significant conference on Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Rushcutters Bay, Sydney from 8:30am - 5:00pm.

The event focuses on the critical issue of equality before the law, highlighting the growing concern that the Australian justice system is biased, particularly in cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence.

The conference aims to expose flaws in the system and advocate for fair treatment of all victims, regardless of gender.

Prominent speakers, including criminal lawyer Zali Burrows, law professor Augusto Zimmermann, and social commentator Bettina Arndt, will discuss the impact of biased legislation, media influence, and the challenges faced by those falsely accused.

Visit PresumptionOfInnocence.au for more information on the event and to purchase tickets.