WATCH: Media hit job FAILS in court
One Nation candidate exonerated after mainstream media hit piece is finally exposed
Walter Stragan has every right to be upset.
In the midst of his election campaign, the Melbourne One Nation candidate was the victim of a media hit job.
The headlines read in bold that he was charged by police for threatening to cut off a woman's fingers when the news story should have been about the vandals who actually broke the law damaging his election signs.
During an incident in February, Walter's campaign material was removed from a residential building after Walter was already being targeted by vandalism across his electorate.
"They destroyed, basically, the banners and the corflutes inside my building," he said.
"We're going for costs, we're going for damages. My business has suffered from a rating 5 on Google to a rating 1.9 because of what's happened here."
Of course, the true facts of the story didn't stop the mainstream media from doing what they do best, distorting the picture to make Walter look like the criminal.
Now exonerated after taking his case to the Magistrates' Court, Walter wants the media to correct the record, but he's not holding his breath.
"The mainstream media only run what's good for them and what's good for the government," he said.
- By Avi Yemini
