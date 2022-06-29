WATCH: Ottawa Police take aim at Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich
Tamara was taken into custody in Medicine Hat, Alberta on Monday evening for allegedly breaching her bail conditions.
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how the Ottawa Police force has seemingly set its sights on imposing its version of justice onto Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.
Tamara was arrested on Monday in Medicine Hat, Alberta, marking the second time that she's been put behind bars since the Freedom Convoy demonstrations in Ottawa.
This time around, Tamara is facing the wrath of law enforcement for supposedly breaching her bail conditions by posing for a brief picture at an event with another key figure from the Freedom Convoy named Tom Marazzo.
Law enforcement is also waiting six days before allowing Tamara to appear in front of a judge, purportedly in an attempt to prevent her from influencing the planned Canada Day celebrations and/or protests at the nation's capital.
While happy to bask in the truckers' glory during the Freedom Convoy, Conservative politicians have been tight-lipped about their opinions on Tamara's arrest.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. To see the full episode, and to gain access to all of our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.