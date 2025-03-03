WATCH: Poilievre BASHES Carney over corporate dealings

Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre took Mark Carney to task for not clarifying his corporate ties before the Liberal leadership vote. “He needs to explain why he lied and why he sold out our country,” Poilievre said.

On October 26, 2024, then-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canada with tariffs. Six days later, Carney announced Brookfield would relocate to New York City, Trump’s hometown.

“No matter what the corporate bigwigs tell you, when the headquarters goes, the jobs and the money will follow soon after,” Poilievre said.

Pierre Poilievre holds Mark Carney to account for “selling out” Canada to U.S. President Donald Trump.



“He did it while he was Trudeau’s economic advisor.”



Carney announced financier Brookfield would move its headquarters from Canada to New York City—just days after Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/FDdOhikVhQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2025

The leadership candidate has repeatedly claimed no involvement in the financier’s move. “I do not have a connection with Brookfield Asset Management,” he said.

Carney signed a December 1 letter urging their relocation to New York. He was Brookfield's board chair until January 16, though the initial announcement came last October 31.

“I no longer have a role, as I resigned in the middle of January,” he said.

Brookfield’s argument for its New York relocation was to broaden stock indexes and open the firm to an expanded pool of investors.

The Board unanimously called on shareholders to support the transition, which came to fruition in a January 27 vote.

Carney REFUSES to disclose wealth he acquired as Trudeau’s advisor



Federal officials clarified that Mark Carney is not bound by the Conflict of Interest Act. That only applies to holders of public office—not advisors.https://t.co/xM0NzwIlSN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Carney has refuted prior involvement, though documents show the decision was made last October—at a meeting he chaired.

“Where the decision was unanimous, meaning he agreed with it, and then he recommended it in writing to his shareholders,” Poilievre said.

“He said the board made the decision after. … Are you ever going to believe anything he tells you again?”

On February 25, a reporter asked if Carney approved of that decision. “The formal decision of the board happened after I ceased to be on the board,” he replied.

Poilievre, meanwhile, doesn’t buy the hoopla. “He backed down and sold out our country when Canada was under attack,” claimed the Tory MP.

“He did it while he was acting as Justin Trudeau's economic advisor.”

Mark Carney announces a "plan" to get Canada's economy back on track by "spending less and investing more" — something he calls a "new approach." pic.twitter.com/JEoCCwAPXT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 19, 2025

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau relied on the central banker for advice during fallout from finance ministers Bill Morneau and Chrystia Freeland, who rejected a policy of unrestricted spending.

Carney served as Trudeau’s advisor for months, until the Prime Minister’s abrupt resignation announcement.

The Official Opposition later demanded his appearance before a parliamentary committee to no avail. After Trudeau prorogued Parliament on January 6, all federal business was shut down through March 24.

“He needs to apologize to Canadians,” demanded the Tory leader. “Not only for lying but for putting his personal profits ahead of our country.”

CAUGHT! Conservative MP Michael Barrett calls out Mark Carney for lying during last night's Liberal leadership debate about his company Brookfield Asset Management. pic.twitter.com/Lct37XPKqZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 26, 2025

The Conservative Party of Canada has repeatedly called on the banker to disclose his financial interests and prior conflicts to no avail.

“You must show transparency on this matter,” wrote Ethics Minister Michael Barrett in a separate statement. “A potential Prime Minister of Canada must not hide his ethical disclosures from Canadians.”

Carney does not have to recuse himself from decisions that could benefit his business associations until he is a sitting MP. He also has four months to file an ethics disclosure if chosen to replace Trudeau.

The central banker’s net worth is potentially in the millions. He is widely considered the frontrunner to replace Trudeau on March 9.