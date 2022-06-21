WATCH: Trudeau Liberals quietly ramp up online censorship efforts

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party continues to increase its online censorship efforts even after publicly "dropping" a recent plan aimed at countering disinformation and propaganda.

According to the National Post, members of Trudeau's advisory group that were tasked with addressing the issue of online disinformation all seem to agree that "the categories of harms targeted should be broadened to include, among other things, 'misleading political communications,' 'propaganda,' and online content that promotes an 'unrealistic body image.'"

Of course, under these policies, it will be up to the Trudeau Liberals to decide which content constitutes 'propaganda' and 'disinformation' under their broad definitions.

The National Post report went on to say, “'The regime would set baseline standards for how harmful content is defined and, in turn, monitored and moderated by regulated services,' according to a government-released worksheet."

