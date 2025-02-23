WATCH: Trump EMBARRASSES Democrat governor for not PROTECTING women's sports

U.S. President Donald Trump is none too pleased with Maine Governor Janet Mills for not keeping men out of women's sports. In fact, he intends to make an example of her following last week's warning shot.

"Your population, even though it's somewhat liberal, doesn't want men playing in women's sports," he said, "so you better you better comply. Otherwise you're not getting any any federal funding." The testy exchange took place during deliberations between Republican and Democrat Governors.

"I'll see you in court," said Mills. "I look forward to that," replied Trump. "Enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

The president barred men from women’s sports in a February 5 executive order that creates a level playing field for female athletes across the United States.

"Enjoy your life after governor": Trump takes aim at Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who claims her state will refuse to enforce his ban on biological males competing in women's sports.



"You better do it because you're not going to get federal funding," Trump told Mills. pic.twitter.com/ukL9nujnlL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 21, 2025

The new guidelines aim to "preserve the rights and dignity for women, and opportunities for young girls," it reads, reversing a controversial order by Joe Biden, who encouraged "dangerous and unfair" co-ed situations.

The White House says it prioritizes athlete safety and privacy, as in some instances, sexual assault survivors forcibly showered with male athletes. The order is the latest in Trump’s war to remove "woke lunacy" from all institutions. Among his first orders was recognizing only two sexes exist; male and female.

Mills, a Democrat woman and self-proclaimed feminist, represents Maine: a small state of 1.4 million people.

"There’s not a lot of poverty of Maine. Not a lot of crises," according to Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant. "Everything’s pretty good in Maine. Lots of room for virtue signalling," he added.

Schools that refuse the order may lose federal funding and be subject to an inquiry by the U.S. Department of Education. The rules apply to K–12 schools and universities privy to federal handouts.

"Trump ended with a kind of threat [against Mills]—that’s how Trump operates with people who challenge him," Ezra said.