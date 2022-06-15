WATCH: What finally pushed Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party to suspend vaccine mandates for air travellers?

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the recent announcement from the Liberal Party of Canada stating that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for residents boarding trains and planes will be suspended beginning June 20. The mandates have been in place since October of 2021.

After months of turmoil and delays in airports across the country spurred by COVID-19 restrictions, employees and passengers were clearly reaching their breaking points. However, for months, this didn't dissuade Prime Minister Trudeau or Canada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra. So the question remains, why now?

In this clip, we discuss how mass support for the trucker protests and freedom convoy coupled with a viral video detailing the unfortunate ordeal of one American sports journalist at Toronto's Pearson Airport contributed to the suspension of COVID-19 travel mandates in Canada.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

