Waukesha attacker's previous court transcripts are mysteriously nonexistent

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Darrell Brooks, the suspect who allegedly ran over dozens of people last month at a Christmas parade at Waukesha, Wisconsin, was released on $1,000 bail just days before the attack — and court transcripts pertaining to the hearings relating to his previous charges are mysteriously nonexistent.

According to a court administrator, “there are no recordings” due to “technical issues.”

Prosecutors say Brooks deliberately drove his SUV through the route, killing six, and injuring more than 60 people, trying to “hit as many people as possible,” Rebel News reported.

Among the dead was eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who died from his injuries at the time court proceedings first began.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm called the bail his office recommended for Brooks as “inappropriately low,” prompting questions as to why Court Commissioner Cedric Cornwall went along with it.

Fox 6 Milwaukee asked questions about Brooks’ bail amount and requested a transcript of the hearing, however, they have now learned that the court transcript does not exist.

Under Supreme Court rules, every court hearing must be recorded word for word by a certified court recorder or a digital audio recording device. Fox 6 investigators asked for a recording of the suspect’s November 5 bail hearing, prompting District Court Administrator Holly Szablewski to inform them that “there are no recordings” due to technical issues, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.

“It’s crucial, and now, there’s no record of it,” said Jackie Rupnow, Wisconsin Court Reporters Association. “There are instances where it happens. Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before something like this was going to happen.”

“Well, it’s very frustrating,” said State Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha). “It’s sort of unbelievable in many respects.”

“There ought to be some built-in redundancies when it comes to protecting the public,” Allen added.

Fox 6 reported:

Sixteen days before the Waukesha Christmas parade, Brooks was in court in Milwaukee County, accused of running over the mother of his child in his Ford Escape. Despite a pretrial risk assessment that said he was very high risk for committing a new crime, Cornwall set his bail at $1,000. Why? We may never know.

Further pressed on what she meant by “technical issues” and how often these omissions occur, Szablewski did not respond to the questions.

As Rebel News reported last week, Brooks made a number of posts on social media accounts appearing to express anti-Christian sentiment, disdain for Republicans, and conservative media. Brooks had also posted black nationalist rhetoric, as detailed by Heavy.com.

Brooks’ criminal history is extensive, and he has gone on video admitting that he was convicted for having sex with a minor. He was also previously convicted for making a bomb threat to a casino.