Wave of school threats in Cobourg leave parents on edge amid suspected swatting

What was once coined “Ontario’s Feel Good Town” has been shaken by a series of school threats over the past week.

Breaking news - a hold and secure has just been lifted at St Mary High School in Cobourg. It’s the third threat incident since last Monday at the school. Will have more on this at Today’s Northumberland pic.twitter.com/04gEmYMF6r — Today's Northumberland (@NT_pfisher) April 20, 2026

St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School has seen police respond to three separate incidents between April 13 and today, April 20.

The Cobourg Police Service (CPS) has an update on today’s situation that mirrors previous updates, namely that they suspect these calls to be a string of “swatting” incidents. That is, hoax emergency calls intended to trigger a large police response.

“Police believe this incident to be an instance of swatting. CPS takes all reports of threats or potential dangers to community safety seriously and responds accordingly to ensure everyone's safety,” a statement from the service reads.

Students and parents have since shared sensitive video footage showing police officers with firearms outside the school, including what looks to be the discharge of a non-lethal round as students were being released from the hold and secure.

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Catholic high school in Cobourg, Ont. 🇨🇦



The threat at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School that triggered a lockdown and then evacuation raises major concerns over school safety protocols and delayed parent notification.



Another day, another… pic.twitter.com/Ot8dDakAZw — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 14, 2026

The first bomb threat at St. Mary’s occurred mid-morning on Monday, April 13, prompting a “hold and secure” that lasted roughly 45 minutes. The second incident, on Friday, April 17, took place during a PA (Professional Activity) Day, so while students were off-site, staff were in the building.

“Members of the Cobourg Police Service have cleared the scene at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg, after concluding an investigation following a report of threats,” the service posted on social media at 1:45 p.m. that day.

“As part of the investigation, a search of the building was conducted and nothing suspicious was located. Police believe this to be a “swatting” type call, similar to others received recently. The investigations are ongoing.”

This is the fourth such occurrence in one week, the other targeting G.R. Gummow Public School, an elementary school on the other end of town.

Another “swatting” incident at Cobourg elementary school. Emergency services were on scene but have cleared the area. Some parents are picking up their children. pic.twitter.com/dco6JoP7Tl — Today's Northumberland (@NT_pfisher) April 14, 2026

In each situation involving children attending the school, it would be roughly one hour before formal communication was shared from the school to parents, further highlighting communication issues flagged by local journalist Pete Fisher following these incidents.

As noted by his article in Today’s Northumberland, the decline of local journalism means that police, school boards, and health units are increasingly becoming the primary source of public information. That should come with a greater responsibility to communicate clearly and quickly.

In cases like these threats, official updates confirm investigations and no immediate danger, but often leave pertinent questions about response details and risk levels unanswered.

Phrases like “thorough sweep” or “swatting-type call” may serve as reassurance to concerned parents and the public alike, but without context, they can also create uncertainty that leaves the public to fill gaps with speculation.

Especially in situations involving high school students, where this speculation and unverified claims can spread quickly, the responsibility to communicate clearly, accurately, and in a timely and thorough manner is even more critical.