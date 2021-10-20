'We like Dave': Pro-Dave Chappelle protesters counter anti-Netflix trans activists

Twitter / ﻿TheRecount

Netflix employees and activists gathered to protest the Netflix co-CEO's support (and then reconsideration of the support) for Dave Chappelle's stand-up special The Closer, providing a list of demands to the company, including:

Acknowledge the harm and Netflix’s responsibility for this harm from transphobic content, and in particular harm to the Black trans community;

Eliminate references/imagery of transphobic titles or talent inside of the workplace, including but not limited to murals, posters, room names, swag

Netflix employees participate in a walkout to support their trans colleagues and protest the company’s continued support of Dave Chappelle’s most recent special.



You can also see a list of their demands here: https://t.co/jQ1eQECJjy pic.twitter.com/DqbzHNvhdz — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2021

In response, supporters of the comedian showed up chanting phrases such as “jokes are funny” and “we like jokes.”

At today’s Netflix walkout, where “trans lives matter” chants are going up against Chappelle supporters shouting “I like jokes” pic.twitter.com/eX1qHgdj7R — Kirsten Chuba (@KirstenChuba) October 20, 2021

One of the Chappelle supporters held a sign that said “we like Dave,” only for it to then be aggressively taken from him, with protesters subsequently screaming in his face and claiming that his now sign-less pole was a weapon:

Netflix walkout protestors take man's sign that says "we like Dave." pic.twitter.com/EiQVpS3NAV — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 20, 2021

