'We like Dave': Pro-Dave Chappelle protesters counter anti-Netflix trans activists

Trans activists and some Netflix employees held a protest against comedian Dave Chappelle, only for a group of pro-Chappelle counter protesters to show up.

'We like Dave': Pro-Dave Chappelle protesters counter anti-Netflix trans activists
Twitter / ﻿TheRecount
Remove Ads

Netflix employees and activists gathered to protest the Netflix co-CEO's support (and then reconsideration of the support) for Dave Chappelle's stand-up special The Closer, providing a list of demands to the company, including:

  • Acknowledge the harm and Netflix’s responsibility for this harm from transphobic content, and in particular harm to the Black trans community;
  • Eliminate references/imagery of transphobic titles or talent inside of the workplace, including but not limited to murals, posters, room names, swag

In response, supporters of the comedian showed up chanting phrases such as “jokes are funny” and “we like jokes.”

One of the Chappelle supporters held a sign that said “we like Dave,” only for it to then be aggressively taken from him, with protesters subsequently screaming in his face and claiming that his now sign-less pole was a weapon:

Other activists explained how Chappelle's special promotes “discrimination and hate-conversation”:

Protests Gender United States California Comedy Entertainment
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.