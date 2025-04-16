WE MADE IT! We’re here in Montreal for the Leaders' Debate!

Ezra Levant
  |   April 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Against all odds, we made it here! Rebel News is at the government-run election debate, accredited and ready to go.

It almost didn’t happen — just like the last two elections, the government tried to block us, but we lawyered up and fought back, and won.

So I’m here, along with David Menzies, Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie — plus a great team of cameramen… and our billboard truck and driver!

Tonight’s debate is in French, but of course it will be translated. And the questions afterwards — the main reason we’re here — can be in either language.

We’ll do our best to get our questions to the leaders, though I can already tell some regime journalists are going to try to physically block us from getting to the microphones. (They did that to us once before.)

Tune in to the debate itself — we’re live-streaming it at 5:30 p.m. ET, hosted by my colleagues Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle. And make sure you watch to the end: that’s where the five of us will make our way to the microphones!

One of the other independent journalists here was very kind — he thanked us at Rebel News for fighting for freedom of the press. He said what we did made it possible for other citizen journalists to have the right to be here, too. And it’s true.

If you’re able to help us defray the thousands of dollars we had to spend on lawyers to get in here, please go to www.LeadersDebate.ca to chip in (thanks).

  • thomas ackland
    commented 2025-04-16 18:03:45 -0400 Flag
    things to be asked & done, to drop bill 69 & bill 21 and quit talking about it and get that pip line in to the refinery in the east.
    this would be a good start.