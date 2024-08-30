We're hiring in Calgary!

We're looking to hire a new reporter on the ground in the great city of Calgary, Alberta.

I'm from Calgary originally. I know how wonderful and how freedom-loving that place is.

Well, we need to add another reporter to our arsenal, and maybe it's you! I say it could be you because you don't need a journalism degree to work for Rebel News.

In fact, if you have a journalism degree, that tells me you have to do some unlearning of some woke bad habits. I'm looking for someone with a natural curiosity, a great storyteller, a skeptic. A contrarian, even if the rest of the world is running off the cliff, whether it's global warming or COVID or censorship.

