We're hiring in Calgary!
We're looking for a Calgary-based reporter with a natural curiosity who's a great storyteller, a skeptic, and a contrarian. No journalism degree is needed!
We're looking to hire a new reporter on the ground in the great city of Calgary, Alberta.
I'm from Calgary originally. I know how wonderful and how freedom-loving that place is.
Well, we need to add another reporter to our arsenal, and maybe it's you! I say it could be you because you don't need a journalism degree to work for Rebel News.
In fact, if you have a journalism degree, that tells me you have to do some unlearning of some woke bad habits. I'm looking for someone with a natural curiosity, a great storyteller, a skeptic. A contrarian, even if the rest of the world is running off the cliff, whether it's global warming or COVID or censorship.
If this could be you, go to RebelNews.com/careers.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.