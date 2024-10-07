'We should be very concerned' over Liberal energy policies: Premier Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joined Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant for a no-holds-barred discussion at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary this past weekend, where the two touched on a number of important topics, including: freedom, censorship, gender ideology and the environment.

With the Trudeau Liberals taking aim at Alberta's energy production, the conversation shifted to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and the Liberals' pursuits of so-called green energy.

Addressing the growing controversy of the Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), which has been dubbed the “green slush fund,” Premier Smith said the Liberal environment minister “Slammed us [in Alberta] for not doing enough on emissions and then flew to China” to attend a meeting for the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development.

“I think that there's a lot of special interests that are guiding the federal government policy,” Smith added. “I think that's part of the reason why they're so reluctant to give up the documents that Andrew Scheer and others have asked for [in the House of Commons].”

The premier said Canadians should be concerned over Guilbeault's influence on the Trudeau Liberals' caucus “and the direction the federal government is going on green policy.”

“It's not good for us and it's not good for the country.”