We took our billboard truck to Ottawa to EXPOSE Trudeau’s atrocious Senate picks
Trudeau is appointing woke, left-wing activists. We demand that the Senate be filled with true representatives of the Canadian people, not a bunch of activist cronies!
Justin Trudeau’s poll numbers are tanking and a potential federal election is now looming over his head, so it makes sense why he’s now working overtime to cement his woke legacy in the Senate for years to come.
Last month, Trudeau appointed former conservative pundit turned Liberal evangelist Charles Adler to a cushy Senate gig as he heads into retirement.
And over the long weekend, he topped himself by quietly appointing what could possibly be the worst pick in Senate history — an extreme transgender activist named Kris Wells who was foisted onto Albertans, despite that province having already elected their own democratically legitimate choices for those seats.
So we fired up our billboard truck and drove all the way to Ottawa to oppose these appointments.
Trudeau is appointing woke, left-wing activists. We demand that the Senate be filled with true representatives of the Canadian people, not a bunch of activist cronies!
So we launched two petitions if you want to call on both of these men to step down. Visit www.SenatorSellout.com and www.NotMySenator.ca to sign them and send a message to Trudeau: We won’t let you hijack our country! (Thousands have already signed those petitions.)
Let’s stop this madness. Canadians won’t be silenced and we won’t be bullied.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.