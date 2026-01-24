WEF climate agenda takes a back seat as 'reality hits,' says Marc Morano

Article by Rebel News staff

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Avi Yemini ran into friend of Rebel News and publisher of ClimateDepot.com, Marc Morano. The former Republican political aide turned author, chief correspondent, and number one ‘climate contrarian’ had a lot to say about climate at Davos this year, where he says climate change rhetoric has taken a back seat.

“Why? Because of the overreach on COVID, Donald Trump, and AI data centers, and the reality of what Europe is facing with net zero, and Canada, and all the Western nations,” he said. “Reality hits.”

However, just because it's no longer front and center doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ve heard from the net-zero radicals.

“The whole net-zero, climate agenda is here, but it’s back to the wonky behind-the-scenes,” said Morano. “They’re not pushing it… so they’re going to go stealth on it.”

Morano attributes some of this shift to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose nationalist push has created bigger problems for the globalist agenda this year than preaching climate dogma.

“Donald Trump has come in and just completely revamped it, changing the narrative, changing all that,” said Morano. “So I think the message here is they're going to put a lid on any climate fears. Again, Gore will show up, he'll go through the motions, but no one cares anymore.”