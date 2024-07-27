Welcome ad with hijab-clad woman sparks religious symbol debate: Montrealers react

By Alexandra Lavoie Battle for London Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie all the way from Montreal, Canada to report on Tommy Robinson's rally on July 27 because the mainstream media in the UK just can’t be trusted to tell the truth about him. Take Action Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate

Montreal's City Hall recently unveiled its renovations, which cost taxpayers $211 million — almost double the initial estimate from 2019. This hefty price tag has raised eyebrows, especially under the leadership of Montreal's progressive mayor, Valerie Plante.

Inside the newly renovated building, a prominent welcome display features three individuals: a young man in a cap, an older man, and a woman in a hijab. This imagery has sparked debate, particularly in light of Quebec's Bill 21, which mandates the removal of religious symbols for individuals in positions of authority.

"The crucifix has been removed as part of our commitment to a secular state," explained an inscription in the mini museum inside City Hall.

The main question asked of people in the streets in front of City Hall was whether they believed this image of a woman in a hijab accurately represents the women of Montreal.

"Not at all. Absolutely not," someone emphatically responded. "Women of Montreal are free, talented, and capable of functioning well without needing to hide their hair."

Toula Drimonis: Montreal City Hall's inclusive gesture is met with anger https://t.co/PfhJHvd735 pic.twitter.com/W4169YfhML — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) July 25, 2024

"Well, it feels like they're trying to exclude every other religion, basically what Quebec was founded on," mentioned a man.

"I’ve worked with people from all sorts of cultures, including some from countries where women wear veils. And yet that person said that in Quebec, we lack firmness," said a woman passing by.

Bienvenue à l'hôtel de ville de Montréal. 👀🔥



▶️ Un clochard, une voilée et un fonctionnaire coincé. Ça représente bien l’administration Plante. pic.twitter.com/8mwJVE8aqR — Benoit Martin ⚜ (@benoitm_mtl) July 9, 2024

Mayor Plante often mentions that the city stands on unceded Indigenous land. While some support these moves, others feel it's an overreach. "It's marketing, quick and well done," one observer noted.

"Many politicians say one thing just so they can keep their position in power without doing anything, and every land in the world has been someone else's land at some point," answered another.

As the debate continues, Mayor Plante's leadership faces growing criticism. When asked if she should resign, one woman answered, "It's time for her to resign. With all the mistakes she's made, from car races to restaurant scandals, she's been in power long enough."

Despite the backlash, some Montrealers remain neutral. "I wouldn't do her job, which makes it difficult for me to judge when I am not in her shoes," one individual commented.

The controversy surrounding City Hall's renovations and the mayor's decisions continues to fuel discussions across Montreal, highlighting the complexities of governance in a diverse, evolving city.