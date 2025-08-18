Welcome to your new Canada...

Canada is undergoing a troubling transformation. Once celebrated for its pristine landscapes and orderly communities, public spaces are deteriorating, with public defecation at beaches, garbage piling up in national parks, and proxy protests clogging city streets.

These issues, coupled with strained housing and healthcare systems and a growing homelessness crisis, are reshaping the nation we once knew, and mass immigration without effective integration is at the heart of this crisis.

From panhandling to the desecration of cherished public spaces, the impact is undeniable. A disturbing video from Crowe River in Southern Ontario, a scenic haven in Haliburton, Hastings, Northumberland, and Peterborough counties, captured the problem vividly. Footage shows a woman using a popular family picnic spot as a restroom, steps from where children play. The person who recorded it, whose voice was distorted for privacy, expressed frustration: “I’m sick of watching people use our public spaces as a toilet... It’s disgusting.”

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Once-pristine areas are becoming magnets for illegal fishing, littering, and other disrespectful behaviours like public defecation. The strain extends beyond urban centers, creeping into small towns and family-friendly spaces where children should play without encountering filth. Canadians—both born here and those who immigrated through proper channels—are left footing the bill to maintain these spaces, only to see them misused and mistreated.

The government champions diversity and inclusion, but where is the inclusion for hardworking Canadians forced to clean up the mess?

The demographics of Canada have shifted dramatically, and many feel it is no longer the country they grew up in or wish to leave to their children. With policies from Ottawa fueling this crisis, the prioritization of unchecked immigration over integration has seen Canadian values disregarded and disrespected.

Canada’s standards must be upheld. It’s not about being unwelcoming—it’s about demanding basic decency and respect for the rules that have long defined us.

Together, Canadians can demand accountability and transparency to ensure a future where parks, streets, and communities reflect the pride and care Canadians have always embodied.