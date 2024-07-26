We're heading to London for Tommy Robinson's huge patriotic rally!

E-transfer (Canada):

I'm checking in with our Rebel News audience here as I wait to board my flight to London, England. In the next 24 hours, I will be reporting on a massive patriotic grassroots rally organized by British independent journalist and activist, Tommy Robinson.

It's a continuation of a similar rally that I covered there last month, where Robinson premiered his latest groundbreaking documentary.

This Saturday, there will be speakers, music and even a special guest — Tamara Lich, the Freedom Convoy warrior who was jailed for standing up against the government's COVID narrative. Her experience mirrors what Tommy Robinson has faced in the U.K.

You can follow along with our coverage of this rally at a special website we've set up called www.BattleForLondon.com.

One of the reasons I'm going to London is because you just can't trust the mainstream media in the U.K. to tell the truth about Tommy Robinson and what this rally is all about.

But we think what he's doing is important not just for Brits, but for Canadians and other people around the world to see, too. His case is both a cautionary tale, and an example of how to fight back.

Check back at BattleForLondon.com, we'll soon have more to report!