Western Standard cancels CPC leadership debate

Another cancelled debate for the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race...

The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz
The debate, scheduled for July 9 in Calgary had not yet been publicly announced.

Speculation is swirling, though Western Standard has not yet confirmed, that the candidate that refused to participate was front runner Pierre Poilievre.

Previously, Poilievre, a Calgary native who represents the Ontario riding of Carleton, sat down with Canadian thought leader, Dr. Jordan B Peterson for a long-form interview which touched on the importance of independent media outlets, like Western Standard.

Another debate, organized by the Independent Press Gallery was cancelled due to a failure to secure Poilievre's participation.

The timing of the WS debate coincided with the annual pilgrimage of the Conservative party of Canada to the right-wing Mecca for the Calgary Stampede.

The Western Standard event may be resurrected in another format, with lower overhead.

The number two candidate, Jean Charest, weighed in.

