Western Standard cancels CPC leadership debate

The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The debate, scheduled for July 9 in Calgary had not yet been publicly announced.

The Western Standard is canceling its planned CPC leadership debate for July 9 in Calgary. 5 of 6 candidates had confirmed, but without the 6th, we do not believe it would be financially viable to go forward. #cpc #cdnpoli #ableg #abpoli — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) June 14, 2022

Speculation is swirling, though Western Standard has not yet confirmed, that the candidate that refused to participate was front runner Pierre Poilievre.

We had not publicly announced the debate as we were waiting on the 6th candidate, which was key to ticket sales.



This debate would have focused on Western issues, and — I believe — have been of great importance to Westerners in general, and conservatives more broadly. — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) June 14, 2022

Previously, Poilievre, a Calgary native who represents the Ontario riding of Carleton, sat down with Canadian thought leader, Dr. Jordan B Peterson for a long-form interview which touched on the importance of independent media outlets, like Western Standard.

Days ago @PierrePoilievre told @jordanbpeterson that he "finds the independent media gives him a fair shake" but then told the @IndependentPG he wouldn't participate in their debate. Is Poilievre serious when he says he will defund the CBC or is it more of the same from the CPC? pic.twitter.com/TzfOvN1XqO — Eitan Gilboord (@rebel_eitan) May 20, 2022

Another debate, organized by the Independent Press Gallery was cancelled due to a failure to secure Poilievre's participation.

Regretfully, the IPG has had to cancel its planned Conservative leadership debate due to an insufficient number of candidates participating. [1/4]https://t.co/XFGG5RmXr0 — Independent Press Gallery (@IndependentPG) May 20, 2022

The timing of the WS debate coincided with the annual pilgrimage of the Conservative party of Canada to the right-wing Mecca for the Calgary Stampede.

ICYMI: Legendary actor, producer, director and musician Kevin Costner (@modernwest) will lead the Parade as this year’s Parade Marshal!



Follow the @Yellowstone star on July 8 from the Parade to Stampede Park and get FREE entry from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



🔗 https://t.co/BOFKfF4mOz pic.twitter.com/yi7THytQaw — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) June 9, 2022

The Western Standard event may be resurrected in another format, with lower overhead.

We will explore an alternative format that is more financially viable without ticket sales to offset heavy costs.



Thank you to the candidates that agreed to participate. We will be reaching out soon. — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) June 14, 2022

The number two candidate, Jean Charest, weighed in.

Two debates have been canceled due to one #cpcldr candidate who won't show up.



Our leader must have the courage to stand up and defend the interests of Western Canadians.



I'm proud to champion our Conservative values and Western issues at every opportunity.#cdnpoli https://t.co/FdrBaeyhSQ — Jean Charest (@JeanCharest_) June 14, 2022

Check out LeadershipReports.ca for all of Rebel News' coverage of the Conservative Party of Canada's upcoming leadership election