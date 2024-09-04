Western Sydney doctor busted celebrating Hamas-related posts

Western Sydney GP and independent parliamentary candidate Dr Ziad Basyouny is facing criticism after sharing social media content that praised Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel.

Cairo-born doctor Ziad Basyouny is running as a pro-Gaza independent to unseat Labor Leader of the House Tony Burke. This is what he posted to celebrate the October 7 Hamas massacre of Jewish civilians - “a dream come true.”



One post, featuring an armed militant on a paraglider, was shared just five days after the violent incursion that claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives.

The post, captioned "Dreams, my friend, come true for those who seek and work to see them come true!", also depicted a rock-throwing protester from the 1987 Palestinian Intifada alongside a paraglider marked with 2023. Paragliders were infamously used by Hamas militants to breach Israeli defences during the October 7 attack.

Despite initial claims that he would respond to questions about the post, Dr Basyouny did not comment to media further. This incident follows earlier controversy when the GP reportedly shared a post celebrating the attack as it first broke in Australia.

In an interview with Sky News, Dr Basyouny defended his actions, stating the post was about "Palestinians celebrating being out of the cage," referencing years of Israeli military action. He added, "I condemn attacking civilians in any shape or form."

Dr Basyouny is now preparing an independent run for the federal seat of Watson, seeking to unseat Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.