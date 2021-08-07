Western wild fires: How much is caused by humans, or climate change?
On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science to talk about the Tides Foundation, but also a bit about how wildfires work.
Here's some of what Michelle had to say:
“...particularly in California, there's an interesting phenomenon... if there's a fire and all that area is cleared. Then what happens? There's rain in the winter, then foof! a sudden profusion of light shrub, and then the hot season comes, and it dries standing.
“This is [what's calling] cribbing. And this is just like kindling, and [with] one little spark it all goes up. And of course, add to that — especially in California — the Santa Ana winds. So you get tremendous winds there, like our chinook winds.
“You've got a fire, and that kind of a wind? Good luck stopping it.”
This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.
