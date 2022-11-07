What do Americans think heading into the pivotal midterm elections?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The U.S. midterm elections are going to be a fight to the finish and Rebel News has reporters on the ground across America reporting on the highly anticipated evening.

While polls are predicting a massive “red wave” with Republicans picking up enough seats to reportedly flip both the House and the Senate, Democrat voters are on the edge of their seats hoping to stay the majority.

Rebel News reporters Jeremy Loffredo, Katie Daviscourt, and Yanky Pollak asked people in New York, Seattle, and Florida for their predictions, as well as what they believe to be the single greatest issue facing America.

For Republicans, many told Rebel News that the main issues they would be voting on this election cycle were election integrity, high crime rates, inflation, and school choice. Democrats explained that they were most concerned about division, racism, and workers' rights.

Tune into a LIVE episode of Andrew Says on Tuesday at 7:30 pm EST for special coverage of the United States Midterm Elections.