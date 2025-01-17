What do ordinary British people think of Tommy Robinson?

Ezra Levant asks British residents on the streets of London about their thoughts on Tommy Robinson, the state of free speech in the U.K., immigration, and more.

While on a mission in the U.K., Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant spoke with British residents in London about their thoughts on incarcerated journalist and activist Tommy Robinson.

Robinson is currently being held in solitary confinement after publishing a documentary called Silenced, which exposes the two-tiered justice system and corruption present in the U.K.

In a letter to Robinson's lawyer, the governor of the prison where he's being held conceded that “the polarising nature of his ideology” is partially why he's being punished to solitary confinement.

Speaking about Robinson's incarceration, one man actually said that he thinks Robinson should be behind bars for even longer than he currently is set to be.

"It's not long enough for him, he should have been jailed for longer. He's racist," the man said.

Ezra asked a different man if it's possible that Robinson is being targeted by law enforcement for shining a light on uncomfortable truths.

"No he hasn't, his is the politics of hate and prejudice and it's as simple as that," the man said. "You know what I would say to him and all people like him, is when people stop wanting to come to this country, we are really in trouble," he added.

Despite many Brits showing their disdain for Robinson, the journalist and activist's documentary Silenced has been viewed over 155 million times on X. Robinson has also mentioned that he has received countless letters of support while incarcerated.

