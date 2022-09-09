What Happens after the Queen dies? Day one

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Never miss a story! Get updates on our coverage of the Royal Family delivered straight to your inbox! Sign Up

I am reporting outside of Buckingham Palace in London, England covering day one after the world received the news of the death of the Queen of England: Queen Elizabeth II.

Many international viewers may not be aware of the official protocol when the Queen dies, but it's known as “London bridge is down.”

This rehearsal has been changed and practiced since the 1960s incase the death of the Queen of England occurs. So here’s what happens on day one.

Keep up to date at www.royalreports.co.uk to see more coverage of the Queen of England's death and the passing of the throne to King Charles III.