What happens when doctors 'just follow orders'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at Josef Mengele, Karl Brandt and the Nuremberg verdict on the trial of Nazi doctors.

The court that tried those horrific Nazis wrote down a code — a series of rules, like the Ten Commandments. It had ten points outlining the medical ethics of human research.

Are we following that code of medical ethics today? When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines — as we force people to take medical procedures on pain of losing their work and career and position — the answer appears to be a clear no.

Speaking to this, Ezra said:

How do you describe this massive ethics violation other than what it is — a return to pre-Nuremberg values? Where doctors did what politicians ordered them to do. Where deaths resulted. Sorry, you tell me — is there a single thing that has been done in the name of public health these past two years that that Nazi doctor Brandt would object to?

To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.