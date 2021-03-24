What pandemic? Health Canada seeking “influencer” campaign contractor

Help cover the cost of our access to information requests.

Health Canada posted a help wanted ad for “digital influencers” to support the department's social media marketing campaigns which could include “experiential events, advertising and other outreach tactics.”

Here's the tender notice:

Objectives of the requirement

Generate awareness and engage Canadians in online and digital engagement on health topics in support of various HC and PHAC marketing campaigns.

The overarching objective and common goal of HC and PHAC marketing activities are to provide Canadians with targeted, timely, relevant, comprehensive and accessible information to assist them in making informed decisions to protect their health. A digital influencer marketing program will support the overall social marketing campaign (on specific health and safety issues) which could include experiential events, advertising and other outreach tactics.

For the purposes of this contract, digital influencers are defined as “people who have built a reputation for their knowledge and expertise on a specific topic. They make regular posts about that topic on their preferred social media channels and generate large followings of enthusiastic, engaged people who pay close attention to their views.”

Marketing campaign tools and tactics achieve the following communications goals:

Increase awareness and knowledge among Canadians, particularly key target audiences and vulnerable populations, about health risks and how they can protect immediate and long-term health for themselves and their loved ones.

Influence health attitudes and behaviours among the target audiences.

Increase knowledge of HC or PHAC policies or programs.

Campaigns often include multiple target audiences (with complimentary messages and tactics). Campaigns targeted to health professionals and other stakeholders (e.g. industry) have similar overarching goals of awareness, knowledge and uptake.