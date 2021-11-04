What parents need to know before jabbing their little kids

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

This past Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11.

Almost immediately, San Francisco’s public health department announced their plans to segregate young, unvaccinated children from certain areas in society, like restaurants and indoor events.

A similar fate could be around the corner for Canada also, considering Health Canada has already received its official request from Pfizer to approve their shot for the same age bracket.

But are we hearing the full story when it comes to being informed about the pros and cons to these vaccines, especially when it comes to children?

To help shed light on that question, I sat down to interview Dr. Charles Hoffe, a family physician who has experience working with patients with adverse recreations to COVID-19 vaccines, and has recently began to conduct D-dimer testing on vaccinated people to better understand what may be contributing to such injuries.

This interview is a must-see for parents, so be sure to watch our whole conversation and share the report to keep others informed.

Dr. Hoffe was one of the first whistleblowers in British Columbia to question the ethics involved in the roll out of the COVID-19 shots.

Yet the mainstream media ignored his medical opinion.

