Re-examining the unmarked graves claim at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey joined Sheila to re-visit her reporting on the unmarked graves claim at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

On May 28, 2021, the CBC reported, "Preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School have uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said Thursday."

The alleged remains of 215 children at the former school propelled the vandalism and burning of over 60 churches in 2021.

Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner take you on an investigative journey to uncover the truth about a story that misled a nation, the truth about what is actually known about what lies beneath the soil at the former…

Humphrey was able to ask Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre a question about the unmarked graves claim at a recent press conference.

The Conservative leader was adamant that "Canadians deserve to know the truth" about what happened and that an investigation into the claims should be conducted.

A full investigation into unmarked graves at former residential schools like in Kamloops, BC should be held, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells Rebel News' Drea Humphrey.



"Canadians deserve to know the truth," he says.



MORE: https://t.co/JDgF1GwkEA pic.twitter.com/mQq8MisTQJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2024

Three years after the disturbing claim was made, the ground at the former residential school in British Columbia is yet to be excavated and no human remains have been discovered.

As reported by the Globe and Mail, the researcher who originally conducted the work using ground-penetrating-radar in 2021, said that the sites, “have multiple signatures that present like burials,” but “we do need to say that they are probable, until one excavates.”

