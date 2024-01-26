Re-examining the unmarked graves claim at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

The claim of the remains being found of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School shocked the country in 2021 and sparked a wave of anti-Christian sentiment.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2024
  • News Analysis

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey joined Sheila to re-visit her reporting on the unmarked graves claim at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

On May 28, 2021, the CBC reported, "Preliminary findings from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School have uncovered the remains of 215 children buried at the site, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation said Thursday."

The alleged remains of 215 children at the former school propelled the vandalism and burning of over 60 churches in 2021.

Humphrey was able to ask Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre a question about the unmarked graves claim at a recent press conference.

The Conservative leader was adamant that "Canadians deserve to know the truth" about what happened and that an investigation into the claims should be conducted.

Three years after the disturbing claim was made, the ground at the former residential school in British Columbia is yet to be excavated and no human remains have been discovered.

As reported by the Globe and Mail, the researcher who originally conducted the work using ground-penetrating-radar in 2021, said that the sites, “have multiple signatures that present like burials,” but “we do need to say that they are probable, until one excavates.”

This is just an excerpt from this week's episode of The Gunn ShowTo watch full episodes of The Gunn Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

