What sets the 'America First' crowd apart from MAGA?

U.S. President Donald Trump is fulfilling radical promises, particularly on immigration and the "Deep State." Despite this, a segment of the online right is rebelling, arguing he isn't "pure" or "America First" enough.

This movement is fueled by figures such as Nick Fuentes, a self-proclaimed anti-Trump conservative with antisemitic and pro-Stalin views, and Candace Owens.

Alarmingly, former top commentator Tucker Carlson has shifted, now using his influence to promote an anti-Trump, anti-Israel, and often pro-authoritarian agenda. This change is reportedly linked to foreign influence, particularly from Qatar, which allegedly pays pundits.

While MAGA is inseparable from Trumpism, “America First” is a core Trump policy but is being twisted to mean "America Only" by his dissenters, advocating a full global retreat that would open the door for rivals like China.

Ezra argues that Trump's "America First" strategy uses a global footprint (e.g., military bases, trade deals like the one with Malaysia) to actively counter the influence of China and Russia. It’s not "America Only."

Finally, "Christ is King" is a sacred Christian statement of submission to God. While true believers use it as a reflection of their faith, the "troll right" weaponizes it as a political test and a slogan, often used disingenuously by non-Christians like Fuentes to attack perceived opponents, blurring into antisemitism.

This online battle is demoralizing and fueled by foreign-administered bots and massive influence operations targeting young people. They are being groomed to hate Trump, support Qatar, despise Israel, and give a pass to China and Russia.

As a pro-Christian, pro-Trump Canadian Jew, Ezra believes his mission is to counter this "splittist information operation" and promote harmony between Christians and Jews.