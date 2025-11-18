What sets the 'America First' crowd apart from MAGA?
While "MAGA" is synonymous with Trumpism, the "America First" policy is being misconstrued as "America Only" by critics.
U.S. President Donald Trump is fulfilling radical promises, particularly on immigration and the "Deep State." Despite this, a segment of the online right is rebelling, arguing he isn't "pure" or "America First" enough.
This movement is fueled by figures such as Nick Fuentes, a self-proclaimed anti-Trump conservative with antisemitic and pro-Stalin views, and Candace Owens.
Alarmingly, former top commentator Tucker Carlson has shifted, now using his influence to promote an anti-Trump, anti-Israel, and often pro-authoritarian agenda. This change is reportedly linked to foreign influence, particularly from Qatar, which allegedly pays pundits.
While MAGA is inseparable from Trumpism, “America First” is a core Trump policy but is being twisted to mean "America Only" by his dissenters, advocating a full global retreat that would open the door for rivals like China.
Ezra argues that Trump's "America First" strategy uses a global footprint (e.g., military bases, trade deals like the one with Malaysia) to actively counter the influence of China and Russia. It’s not "America Only."
Finally, "Christ is King" is a sacred Christian statement of submission to God. While true believers use it as a reflection of their faith, the "troll right" weaponizes it as a political test and a slogan, often used disingenuously by non-Christians like Fuentes to attack perceived opponents, blurring into antisemitism.
This online battle is demoralizing and fueled by foreign-administered bots and massive influence operations targeting young people. They are being groomed to hate Trump, support Qatar, despise Israel, and give a pass to China and Russia.
As a pro-Christian, pro-Trump Canadian Jew, Ezra believes his mission is to counter this "splittist information operation" and promote harmony between Christians and Jews.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-18 19:24:21 -0500 FlagThe haters of Israel are spreading Nazi-like propaganda. People who have done their homework know that Israel is always careful not to kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza and Lebanon. But Hamas propaganda keeps being relayed by people who ought to know better.