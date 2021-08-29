WATCH: What the MSM didn't show from Sydney's latest lockdown protest

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up By Avi Yemini Sydney Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Sydney, Australia! Donate

If you watched the mainstream coverage of Sydney's latest lockdown protest, you would have seen 'what' happened on the 21st of August 2021. The enormous police presence, disruption of traffic, and multiple arrests.

You would have heard a message of disapproval from politicians and the unelected bureaucrats they employ. Their message was pushed to the masses through corporate media with questionable interests.

What you wouldn't have heard through corporate media is 'why.' Why were residents of NSW willing to protest regardless of the threat of high fines and prosecution?

I took to the streets of Sydney CBD to show you 'what' happened, but more importantly, to find out 'why'. These are the voices they don't want you to hear.

ICYMI This is what happened on the way to the protest:

If you would like to help us continue this work in NSW, please click here or head over to SydneyReporters.com.

Without you, we wouldn't have the incredible lawyer on standby and the backing of the entire Rebel team to bring you the other side of the story from Sydney that the mainstream media refuse to.