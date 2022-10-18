What went on during the Emergencies Act inquiry | DAY 3 RECAP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Back in February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act to override Canadian civil liberties in an attempt to deal with the Freedom Convoy protest. Now, a public inquiry is investigating Trudeau's decision to use this extreme measure to deal with peaceful protesters.

A mandatory requirement for invoking the Act, the Public Order Emergency Commission's role is to determine whether or not Trudeau's use of the Act was necessary and justified.

The two people testifying on day three of the inquiry were both City of Ottawa employees, city manager Steve Kanellakos and chief of staff Serge Arpin.

Rebel News also interviewed Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson, who addressed claims made by Kanellakos.

The Public Order Emergency Commission isn't the only thing happening in Ottawa, though. Members of Parliament are back at work after a week off, and I was able to speak with seven Conservative MPs to get their thoughts on the Emergencies Act inquiry.

Michael Barrett, shadow minister for ethics and government accountability for the CPC, Eric Duncan, and Ziad Aboultaif each took the time to speak to Rebel News.

Barrett voiced his belief that the use of the Act was unnecessary, unjustified and did not meet the requirement for its invocation.

“The government did not properly invoke this Act,” he stated. “It’s unfortunate, it’s very consistent with what this government has done in the past.”

Barrett continued, affirming his hope that the commission will help “get transparency for Canadians.”

Jim Watson, the mayor of Ottawa, will testify on Oct. 18 as the commission continues.