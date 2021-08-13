What's a $100,000 luxury vehicle? Trudeau Liberals have no idea

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

In case you missed it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party is set to rollout a new tax on what they're calling “luxury vehicles” that cost more than $100,000. This most recent tax from the Liberals is set to come into effect beginning on January 1, 2022 and impacts cars, aircraft and boats.

So, what exactly, is a $100,000 vehicle that the Liberals are targeting? The first thing that comes tends to spring to mind is that this will be levied on Mercedes, Lexus and Ferrari owners. But is that really the case?

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid took a closer look at what kind of vehicle can cross this $100,000 threshold.

As Sheila, who is no stranger to farm life, explained:

You get a [new truck] — maybe it's a dually [dual-wheeled truck], now you need new tires, because you have to take it out onto a lease, you drive really junky lease roads. You need to get a lift kit, because you need to haul a trailer with it. You need to get it rock guarded, so you get the 3M coating. Oh, and then you start adding things into the cab, so you want scotch guarding, you've got to make sure you have extra outlets because this is also your office, and you are up at $100,000 like that. But it's also your office, it also hauls your cattle, and it's how you get back and forth to your job at -40° on a terrible lease road for six or eight months of the year. And for Justin Trudeau, and the downtown Liberals of Toronto, and the people who exist in the Ottawa–Montreal bubble, that's a luxury vehicle.

