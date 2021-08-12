DAILY | Whistle Stop Sues Alberta Gov't, New Luxe Tax on $100k Trucks
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Trinity Bible Chapel remains shuttered by court order, but the sermon shall go on nevertheless…
- “We've got a weak leader”: Albertans tell us what they think about CPC leader Erin O'Toole
- Cancel culture coming for Ontario’s provincial flag
- Whistle Stop owner goes on the offensive, files suit against province, AHS, Hinshaw
- New luxury tax for cars over $100k to kick in January 1, 2022
- Feds contacted WE Charity before awarding group no-competition contracts: Procurement Ombudsman
