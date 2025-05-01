What's next for Canada after Mark Carney's election?

With a new government in set to be sworn in following this week's federal election, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined Sheila Gunn Reid on Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show for a look at what comes next from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We're probably in for a bit of trouble with Carney,” cautioned Kris.

“But I wanted to give people a pep talk first. This is a very slim minority,” she pointed out. “It is not nearly as strong a minority that Trudeau had with Singh.”

And while the NDP can support the Liberals on a vote-by-vote basis, the party remains without a leader following Jagmeet Singh's resignation.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, outperformed numbers that saw former leader Stephen Harper form a majority government.

The reason this is important Kris said, is because Poilievre was promising to get rid of all carbon taxes, to reverse all of the gun grab laws, all of the censorship laws and “was going to defund the media.”

So, what happens next?

Kris said the next steps will see Poilievre “have to find a dark blue seat” after losing his Carleton riding, requiring a “loyal soldier” to give up their spot in the House of Commons. Then, a byelection will be called — “typically within three to six months.”

Despite lacking a seat in Parliament, Poilievre still remains the leader of the Official Opposition.

And, when it comes to policy, Kris believes the Conservatives' solutions are still largely the same.

“It's about affordability, normal people cannot afford basic elements of life” in Canada, she said. That, and the continued overreach from the federal government in Ottawa.