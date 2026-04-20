Where are the Liberals? PM and MPs ditch Thornhill rendezvous

Rebel News was tipped off that a York Region Liberal caucus private meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney was slated to take place last Sunday at the Dufferin Clark Community Centre in Thornhill, Ont.

Naturally, we felt duty-bound to attend given the roster of 905 area code Liberals even though our presence was about as welcome as a skunk to a garden party.

The scheduled guests included Energy Minister Tim Hodgson (MP for Markham–Thornhill); Helena Jaczek (MP for Markham–Stouffville); Michael Ma (MP for Markham–Unionville), and Qasir Dar: President of the Liberal Party of Canada in Ontario. As well the PM Mark Carney was supposed to be in attendance.

But a funny thing happened en route to this community centre located just north of Toronto: most of the attendees were no-shows.

We did encounter Qasir Dar coming to the meeting. We asked him what Carney meant when he said that “Muslim values are Canadian values.” Par for the course, we received a nonsensical non-answer. Mr. Dar will surely go far in the Liberal Party of Canada.

We didn’t see Hodgson or Ma and they certainly were not at the head table of speakers. We think Jaczek maybe snuck in beyond our notice but we’re not sure. Someone said that these MPs likely joined the meeting via Zoom. That way they could avoid a gaggle of demonstrators outside the community centre and of course that guy with the hat…

Most disappointing was Carney being a no-show. Too bad. We had several questions for him, including:

What did he offer those five MPs to cross the floor?

How can the Liberal Party be accepting of former Conservative Marilyn Gladu given that her views on abortion, the Freedom Convoy and vaccine mandates are toxic to Liberals?

Or did the acceptance of Gladu have everything to do with the Liberals attaining a majority government?

What did Carney mean by “Muslim values are Canadian values”? And does this mean Canada will adopt sharia law in the future? (Note: there are currently more than 80 sharia courts operating in the United Kingdom.)

Are Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, and Buddhist values Canadian values? How about Wiccan values?

How did China go from our existential threat last April to a sought-after trading partner today?

Why is the Carney government obsessed with ramming through censorship legislation?

Two years ago in Davos, Carney said he supported the idea of an independent free press in light of me being falsely arrested and assaulted by an RCMP officer. Now that he’s PM, Carey does not welcome the independent press to Liberal events. Why?

For Energy Minister Hodgson, we wanted clarification regarding his remark that drilling for oil in Canada can be “woke” again. What did he mean by that?

We also wanted to know when (if ever) that MOU with the Province of Alberta will actually take effect?

As for Dr. Jaczek, we wanted to know why she acquiesced to pressure from the Chinese government to cut short her visit to Taiwan back in January?

We also wanted to ask the good doctor that since she is pro-abortion, how does she feel about Gladu joining the Liberals given that she is pro-life?

As for Michael “Turncoat” Ma, we wanted to know what Carney promised him in order cross the floor?

And we wanted to know if he can sleep at night after betraying the voters, donors, and volunteers of Markham-Unionville?

So many questions. Alas, so few answers…