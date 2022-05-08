Where was Patrick Brown at the Conservative leadership debate?

Conservative leadership hopefuls gathered in Ottawa for a debate, but one candidate was missing.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 08, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Contenders for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership position assembled in Ottawa for the first debate of the campaign this past Thursday.

Interestingly, absent from the event was none other than Brampton's Mayor Patrick Brown. Instead of gracing the debate stage alongside other candidates hoping to steer the Conservative ship, Brown was nowhere to be found.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies dug into Brown for failing to show up to this event, continuing a trend of disrespecting grassroots conservatives that was seen during his leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party.

To see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Conservative Party of Canada Canada Patrick Brown News Analysis Leadership Election
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.