Where was Patrick Brown at the Conservative leadership debate?

Contenders for the Conservative Party of Canada leadership position assembled in Ottawa for the first debate of the campaign this past Thursday.

Interestingly, absent from the event was none other than Brampton's Mayor Patrick Brown. Instead of gracing the debate stage alongside other candidates hoping to steer the Conservative ship, Brown was nowhere to be found.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies dug into Brown for failing to show up to this event, continuing a trend of disrespecting grassroots conservatives that was seen during his leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party.

